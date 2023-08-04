Friday, August 4, 2023 – Anxiety has gripped the political class after International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan landed in Kenya.

Khan is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Law degree during Mount Kenya University’s 23rd graduation ceremony.

His arrival comes amid accusations and counter-accusations over the deadly Raila Odinga’s demos which have seen the police kill several Azimio protestors.

The 50-year-old lawyer who represented President William Ruto in the International Criminal Court was welcomed by the Mount Kenya University founder, Dr. Simon Gicharu on Friday, August 2.

In a statement, the conferment is in recognition of the following: being a seasoned International Criminal Law and Human Rights Lawyer, serving in the fight against terrorism and his far-reaching research in the field of law.

Khan was elected as the new ICC prosecutor for a nine-year term starting on June 16, 2021, and is remembered for representing the current president William Ruto in the ICC when he was charged with crimes against humanity together with former Head of Public Service, Francis Muthaura.

President Ruto was later acquitted of the charges in 2015.

Mount Kenya University has praised the prosecutor for his commitment to the law profession and diligent commitment in the fight against terrorism across the globe.

Khan does not hold a doctorate but had enrolled for a doctorate degree at Wolsfon College, Oxford University but did not complete the course.

He is the current ICC prosecutor and secured a Law degree with Honors from King’s College.

He is a seasoned International Criminal Law and Human Rights Lawyer, a Barrister of more than 30 years, and has been part of the King’s Counsel since 2011.

He has been at the forefront of many international criminal cases for the prosecution, defence and victims.

He has also handled complex international cases in Asia, Europe, and North, East, Central, and West Africa.

Moreover, Khan served as a part-time judge of the Crown Court of England & Wales.

