Sunday, August 6, 2023 – The planned talks between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now hang in the balance.

This is after Kenya Kwanza made a U-turn on discussing three critical issues raised by the opposition.

Speaking in Murang’a County yesterday, Kenya Kwanza team leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who is the Kikuyu Member of Parliament and National Assembly Majority Leader, opposed plans to discuss the audit of the 2022 election results and the high cost of living.

According to Ichung’wah, they will not encourage dialogue centred around the Opposition’s inclusivity in government.

Ichung’wah made the remarks in Kiambu County while accompanying President William Ruto on a five-day development tour in Mt. Kenya region.

“If they want to reduce the cost of living, let them go to the farm and we can supply them with fertiliser,” he stated.

The lawmaker argued that he had received firm instructions from Ruto regarding the planned engagement with Azimio, insisting that the talks would not result in any government arrangement on a power-sharing formula.

On the other hand, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro advised Ruto to pull out of the talks, arguing that the dialogue was aimed at derailing the Kenya Kwanza agenda and the president’s legacy.

The selection of new IEBC commissioners and the cost of living were among its top priorities, followed by the creation of the Office of the Opposition Leader.

