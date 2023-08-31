Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Around midnight in most strip clubs in downtown Nairobi, revellers are treated to live sex shows.

Strippers take to the stage and have sex as revellers watch while enjoying their drinks, with loud music playing from the speakers in the sound-proofed clubs.

A city reveller went to a popular strip club located along Keekorok Road in downtown Nairobi and secretly recorded a video of a live show.

In the video, a male stripper is seen undressing before getting down to action with a female stripper.

They had marathon sex as an emcee hyped them.

The guy was full of energy as if he had taken some blue bills.

