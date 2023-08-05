Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has broken her silence concerning the dialogue between President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

One week ago, Ruto and Raila met in Mombasa and agreed to each form a five-member committee to engage each other and end the political stalemate in the country.

However, commenting on Saturday over the dialogue, Waiguru said she supported the dialogue but asked the two teams to meet at a public place like Uhuru Park where all Kenyans can be allowed to participate.

“We want the dialogue between the government and the opposition to be open to the public.

“It should be held at Uhuru Park where there will be microphones and speakers for every other citizen to witness the talks,” Waiguru wrote on her official Facebook page.

President William Ruto’s team has remained cagey on the talks with the opposition team saying they are ready for the talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST