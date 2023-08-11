Friday, August 11, 2023 – A gang believed to be behind armed robberies in Rongai and its environs has been unmasked by an undercover cop.

The miscreants unleash terror on innocent Kenyans while armed with crude weapons.

Last month, they stabbed three people and robbed them of their money.

Members of the gang are all jailbirds and it is reported that after committing crimes in Rongai, they return to their hideouts in Kware area, Embakasi.

The dreaded undercover cop said they are pursuing the gang.

See photos of the notorious gang.

