Monday, August 14, 2023 – Beatrice Neema Kalume, a 22-year-old final year student at the Shanzu Teachers College in Mombasa County, is suspected to have taken her own life on Thursday last week by jumping into the Indian Ocean at the Kilifi Bridge.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased lady arrived in Kilifi town from Malindi at around 5 am on Thursday morning and boarded a boda boda heading towards the Mnarani area but upon reaching the middle of the bridge, she stopped the rider, quickly alighted, and jumped into the ocean.

She tried to call for help after landing in the water and even tried to swim before she drowned.

Neema’s mother told the press that she woke up early on Thursday morning and left the house without revealing where she was going.

“She left at 3:55 am and I asked her where she was going and she told me she wanted to drink tap water within the compound but she failed to return, that is when I woke up his brother to try to find out but she could not be traced,” she said.

They reported to the area chief in Malindi after she went missing.

Later in the day, the chief informed them that there was a woman who had committed suicide at the Kilifi Bridge that very morning and she bore a similar name with her daughter.

“The chief in Malindi broke the news to us that she had committed suicide and her national identity card and phone were at the Kilifi police station.

“We then immediately travelled to Kilifi police station where we confirmed the sad news,” she added.

The family is yet to retrieve her body.

“They are seeking help after the County government told them that it has no divers, forcing them to hire local fishermen for the search job. Below are photos of the deceased lady.

