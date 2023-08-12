Saturday, August 12, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment an elderly man was filmed shamelessly watching porn in a banking hall.

He was busy on his phone watching an erotic video as he waited to be served.

He was not aware that someone who was seated behind him was secretly filming him and the video would later go viral, leaving him embarrassed.

The trending video has sparked reactions after it was shared on Twitter.

While some of the Twitter users made fun of the elderly man, others called out whoever recorded the video for intruding on the old’s man privacy.

“Though not condoning the act because the behavior is considered morally wrong, but no one is talking about how bad the invasion of the man’s privacy is and even posting it online.

“Remember the law of the golden rule…what you don’t want people to do to you, don’t do it to others (Matthew 7:12)”, a Twitter user wrote.

“The phone is on display in public, there is no invasion of privacy here,’’ another user wrote.

Watch the video and reactions.

