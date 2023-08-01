Wednesday, August 1, 2023 – An underage boy is the talk of social media after he was filmed booking a lodging with a girl.

In the video, the seemingly confident boy is seen paying cash to the receptionist before being handed over the keys.

They then walk to their room hand-in-hand.

The underage girl was dressed in a crop top and tights.

The video was taken in Nigeria, where teenage pregnancy is high.

About 400,000 unplanned births occur annually in Nigeria and half of these births are to teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years.

