Friday, August 25, 2023 – Police in Kisumu have recovered an AK-47 rifle that was stolen last year at the Kipasi police post in Mbita, Homa Bay County by unknown thugs.

According to Kisumu County police Commander Alphonse Wambua, the rifle and 16 rounds of ammunition were discovered hidden inside a house.

The police boss claims the gun was discovered in a rental house by the owner, who was attempting to repair a TV aerial when she came across the weapon hidden inside a jacket.

The gun magazine reportedly fell on the floor from the roof, and upon further inspection, they discovered the AK-47 before notifying the area chief, who notified the police.

DCI officers processed the scene and the weapon was later taken into police custody as investigations began.

Wambua claims the gun was the last of four stolen from the Mbita police station, and that they are following up on leads to apprehend the suspects.

