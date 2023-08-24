Thursday, August 24, 2023 – The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback, Caleb Farley died overnight when the NFL player’s $3 million home exploded in Mooresville, shortly before midnight.

The deceased victim was identified as Robert Matthews Farley, whose body was found in the debris.The 61-year-old was said to be staying at the home at the time of the explosion.

Caleb Farley was not a victim of the blast, though it is unclear if he was at home when it happened.

Multiple reports have him visiting the site Tuesday and talking with authorities.

A second victim, a male, was spotted leaving the house when emergency crews responded to the incident shortly after midnight.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his identity wasn’t revealed.

Neighbours told reporters they smelled gas and heard a “loud explosion” shortly before 12 a.m.Queen City News reports the cause is under investigation but “there is no evidence of foul play.”

According to TMZ: “The current focus of the probe is centering around the home’s natural gas lines.”

The 6,391-square-foot home and several surrounding vehicles were destroyed and beyond repair.

The house was worth more than $3 million.

The Titans selected Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 22 overall.

He played in 12 games over his first two NFL seasons, collecting 14 tackles.