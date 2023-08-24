Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Tennessee Titans cornerback, Caleb Farley has mourned his father saying he “wasn’t supposed to go out like this” after the dad was killed Tuesday, August 22 during an explosion at Caleb’s $3 million North Carolina home.

Robert Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the home early Tuesday in Mooresville, located 30 miles north of Charlotte.

Caleb, who is entering his third season with the Titans, wasn’t home at the time of the explosion.

One person, identified as family friend Christian Rogers, was injured in the blast, according to Director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management, Kent Greene.

Green said first responders witnessed the 25-year-old exiting the “completely destroyed” home upon their arrival.

Rogers suffered a concussion and was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

“It is incredibly fortunate for that young man that he was able to walk away from that structure,” Greene said, according to Iredell Free News.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Farley paid tribute to his old man.

“Daddy, you a legend. I love you,” Farley said in a series of videos.

The 24-year-old American football star ended his tribute on social media with a photo of his father playing golf in front of a waterfall.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the blast, which decimated the 6,391-square-foot home, but are “looking into the issue of natural gas.”

Community members came together to mourn Robert Farley’s death on Tuesday night, where they also held a group prayer.

“He may be gone, but he will never, ever be forgotten,” an unidentified man told the massive crowd.

Farley has played in 12 games with the Titans, who selected Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Robert Farley’s death comes five years after his wife, Robin, died at 53 years old following a battle with breast cancer in 2018.He leaves behind his two sons Caleb and Joshua