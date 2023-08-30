Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – An alleged gay teacher has been assaulted in Prestea, Western Region of Ghana over an alleged affair with another man.
Local news platforms reported that the teacher was beaten and injured for engaging in sexual intercourse with his fellow man.
This reportedly occurred while he was on his way home from his supposed partner’s house.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>