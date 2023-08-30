Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – An alleged gay teacher has been assaulted in Prestea, Western Region of Ghana over an alleged affair with another man.

Local news platforms reported that the teacher was beaten and injured for engaging in sexual intercourse with his fellow man.

This reportedly occurred while he was on his way home from his supposed partner’s house.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleMost Kenyan men have more than 7 wives but don’t have the courage to show them to the public – Pastor defends a MUIGAI wa NJOROGE’s decision to embrace polygamy
Next articleFOLARIN BALOGUN completes £38m move to Monaco from Arsenal after passing his medical

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply