Friday, August 25, 2023 – Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has taken to social media to call out a married woman, Blessing Victoria Nwachuckwu, after he allegedly sent her 2800 naira as fare to come to his place but she did not show up.

Akpi as he is popularly called, exposed the lady for ‘eating’ fare and shared her details online.

Speedy said that their agreement was for her to show up to his place on the arranged day to sleep with him, but it’s been past 24 hours and she hasn’t shown up.

The rapper also attached a screenshot of the money that he sent to her and added that the money had moved to 3,000 from 2,800 because she had disappointed him.

