Monday, 7 August 2023 – Controversial singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth alias Akothee has broken silence after Ng’iya Girls principal cancelled her invitation to be the key speaker at the school’s talent show.

Akothee confirmed that she had been invited to the talent show by the school’s principal Madam Helen.

She met Madam Helen at a past school event and they created a friendship since they have the same passion for helping the less privileged in society.

Although word has it that her invitation was cancelled after parents and a section of alumni complained that she doesn’t fit to be a role model to young girls, it is now emerging that the area bishop was not comfortable with her presence.

Akothee shared a message she received from her manager informing her that her invitation had to be cancelled after the bishop complained.

Akothee urged the bishop to continue praying for sinners like her.

“To the Arch Bishop I understand where you are coming from, continue praying for us sinners, so we could all meet in heaven on that day in Jesus name Amen,” she wrote.

