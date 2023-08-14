Monday, August 14, 2023 – An Air hostess sex ring has been busted after three stewardesses offering sex for £2,360 a night were caught in bed with men in a hotel in Vietnam.

Police busted the sex ring that had up to 30 cabin crew moonlighting as escorts, charging wealthy clients up to £2,360 a night.

Officers raided a luxury hotel in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday evening August 9, where they allegedly found three active flight attendants in bed with different men.

A fourth woman, who is a model, was also arrested while romping with a customer.

The group was frogmarched out of the building on Le Thi Rieng Street in an upmarket area of the city.

Police also arrested the alleged ringleader Vo Thi My Hanh, 26, and took her into custody. She allegedly sent men pictures of her girls in their airline uniforms to lure in customers.

Officers said that Vo Thi My Hanh was an air hostess with flag carrier Vietnam Airlines before she left several months ago to focus on being a full-time madam, while also seeing customers herself. She has been pictured alongside planes in uniform.

Cops said Vo Thi My Hanh is now being held in custody on suspicion of prostitution and brokering sex services.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department said in a statement on Thursday: ‘On August 9, 2023, the Criminal Police Department presided over and coordinated with the District 1 Police to deploy the plan to dismantle the sex ring.

‘An inspection was conducted of the hotel on Le Thi Rieng Street of Ben Thanh ward, District 1, where officers found that in four rooms, there were four subjects engaging in prostitution. Three were flight attendants and one was a model all in their twenties.

‘The suspect Vo Thi My Hanh was detained for the act of brokering sex.

‘At the police station, the four women claimed to have been employed by the suspect who sold them for sex at the hotel for $1,000 (£787) to $3,000 (£2,360). They admitted to committing the offence.

‘Vo Thi My Hanh admitted to contacting many flight attendants, “hot girls” and photo models, then sent pictures of prostitutes in flight attendant uniforms to get customers to hire them for sex.’

Officers said buyers would transfer the money to Vo Thi My Hanh who would then arrange the meeting between the men and the cabin crew – many of them her former colleagues and girls from other airlines.

Astonishingly, some men would even hire two flight attendants at a time for threesomes all night.

The statement added: ‘The suspect Vo Thi My Hanh also directly participated in selling sex herself buyers in the city of Hanoi, Ba Ria, Vung Tau.

‘Currently, the Investigative Police Department, City Public Security and Criminal Police Department continue to consolidate documents and evidence while investigating the case and strictly handling it in accordance with the law.

‘The Investigation Police Agency calls on the accomplices of the suspect to come to the headquarters of the Criminal Police Department in Ho Chi Minh City to surrender and be granted leniency.’

Alleged high-class prostitute Vo Thi My Hanh allegedly targeted her former colleagues with offers of extra income while they were on layovers in Vietnam. She also recruited models in the city.

Police claim there were at least 30 women on her books.

They were mainly air hostesses, who had already been through gruelling interviews to ensure they were pretty enough and had the right physique to be working at the airline – making them perfect for wealthy clients from around the world willing to pay large sums.

Vo Thi My Hanh would allegedly collect seven million VND (£231) as her fee for each booking.

She charged men £787 for a 90-minute session with the girls or £787 for an overnight stay.

Police said that the madam had made more than one billion VND (£33,000) for herself in just a few months.

Her social media profiles show her working as a cabin crew with Vietnam Airlines, welcoming customers and VIP guests. She also posted pictures of her on yachts and staying at luxury destinations around the world.