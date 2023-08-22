Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A reverend based at AIC Chesoen church is on the spot for preying on a female church member.

The lady, who had invited the pastor to her house for prayers, took photos of the man of God reportedly trying to force himself on her and sent them to one Rael, who then informed the church chairman.

The pastor is now begging for forgiveness after he was exposed.

He is heard in a leaked audio begging the lady for forgiveness and promising to give her money.

The victim is willing to forgive him.

