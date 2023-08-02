Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has chided Mt Kenya politicians in the Azimio la Umoja coalition after they were left out of the negotiation team that will deliberate with Kenya Kwanza.

In a post on social media, Ahmednasir said ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Azimio coalition have realized that Mt Kenya politicians are ‘parasites’.

“Hon Raila and Azimio coalition have realized what the result of the country knew all along…Central Kenya politicians in Azimio are parasites and freeloaders,” he tweeted.

The lawyer spoke after Azimio unveiled a five-member team that will be led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other members are; National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has also named its team which is led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah and Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Others are Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Hassan Omar, and Bungoma County Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.