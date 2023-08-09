Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has poured cold water on the defection of renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi from Azimio One Kenya Alliance to Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Monday, Ngunyi announced that he has dumped the Raila Odinga-led coalition and joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ngunyi disclosed that his defection to Ruto’s camp resulted from a change of mind.

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the Dynasty lens.

“But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind.

“I started project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko swali?” Ngunyi tweeted.

However, reacting to Ngunyi’s defection, Ahmednasir chided him for not being strong enough to stand for what he believes in, terming his defection worthless.

“Prof, you were ordered or told to hate William Ruto. You were not strong or smart enough to think for yourself.

“The defection of a poodle is worthless. We are only interested in that of the master,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

