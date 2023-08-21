Monday, August 21, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to mourn her boyfriend after he was shot dead by undercover cops over the weekend in Mwiki.

The notorious thug who goes by the moniker Jakabi Power was cornered by undercover cops after raiding a supermarket in Mwihoko with his gang.

After the robbery mission, they escaped toward Mwiki on a motorbike.

However, it was not a lucky day for Jakabi after he was shot dead by the cops as his gang members escaped on foot.

He had been profiled by the cops on social media a few months ago after he stabbed a pregnant woman in Dandora.

His girlfriend emotionally mourned him through a Facebook post and said she wishes the cops left him crippled instead of killing him.

Below are photos of the slain thug and the gun recovered from him after he was shot dead.

