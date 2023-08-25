Friday, August 25, 2023 – American actress, Whoopi Goldberg has opened up about her sexuality in a candid new interview after she was told she gives off ‘lesbian vibes’.

Whoopi, 67, addressed the rumors about her sexuality while speaking with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda on the latest episode of The Best Podcast Ever.

The Sister Act star confirmed that she is ‘not a lesbian’, but said she has a lot of friends who are and has also been more than happy to portray lesbians onscreen.

Whoopi was forced to clear up the speculation about her sexual orientation when Raven admitted that she’d had her suspicions when she worked alongside her on ABC daytime program, The View, from 2012 until 2016.’I want to just dig into your business a little bit, this is a safe space,’ Raven, 37, told Whoopi as they filmed the podcast.

She said Goldberg gives her ‘lesbian vibes’

‘Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much like I just wanted to be up underneath the t***y the whole time! But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!’

The three women laughed at the comment before Raven added: ‘But, like, sometimes Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes…’Miranda then said: ‘I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s! I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here right now.’

‘It is!’ Raven admitted, and then said: ‘So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you’re more than welcome to!’

Whoopi responded: ‘Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television.’

The mother-of-one continued: ‘But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends,’ before recalling a conversation she had with one of her pals.’I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this but I’m not going to do this… And they’re like, “OK!”‘ she explained.

‘Which makes me happy because I can also say, to all those people who judge the lesbian community or the gay community, there is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do,’ Raven responded.

‘It’s fantastic, you’re not either one or the other, you’re just a human living in your body and doesn’t really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that. It’s just the way you present and it’s so warming. You live in this duality so well, and I just want to applaud you for that,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Whoopi is currently not married and earlier this month she admitted that she wishes she’d never walked down the aisle, despite getting hitched three times.

Speaking on The View on August 1, the Academy Award-winning actress admitted she was ‘dancing and prancing’ every single time her marriage came to an end.

Whoopi has been divorced a total of three times, with her final marriage to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg ending in 1995.Whoopi’s first marriage was to a drug counselor named Alvin Martin from 1973 until 1979.