Monday, August 7, 2023 – Hollywood star, Reese Witherspoon has settled her divorce with her estranged husband, just four months after she first filed.

Insiders told TMZ that Reese and Jim Toth both signed a marital dissolution agreement and a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son.

While the details are still not clear, it is speculated that the agreement will be presented to the judge, who then, routinely, signs off on it.

Reese had announced in March that she and Jim had decided to end their marriage after 12 years together The split was amicable.

She followed through a week after the announcement, officially filing for divorce and noting the two had a prenup in place.

This is Reece’s second marriage. She previously divorced Ryan Phillippe after a 9-year marriage.