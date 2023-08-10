Thursday, August 10, 2023 – American actress, Raven-Symoné has admitted to undergoing liposuction and two breast reduction surgeries before turning 18, after years of being body shaming as a child star.

On Sunday’s episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, the 37-year-old looked back on going under the knife to enhance her appearance as a minor.

While speaking about the decision, the actress revealed that her father, Christopher B. Pearman, ‘suggested strongly that’ she ‘should get’ her breasts reduced.

‘There was paperwork involved,’ she recalled.

‘He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’

She continued: ‘So I got a twofer… It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.’

After her first breast reduction surgery, the singer said she suffered a seizure.

‘I remember waking up and seeing everything … and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under,’ she recalled.

The Emmy nominee said she underwent another procedure because her breasts were ‘still too big’ from gaining weight.

Since she was focused on ‘disassociating’ from reality, at the time, she said she has little memory of what caused the seizure, which still ‘freaks her out a bit.’

Still, she is grateful for her choice, or else she beleives her ‘t**ties’ would’ve reached ‘her ankles.’ ‘I don’t know if I regret it because they grew back not to that big of a size,’ she explained.

Last year, the star credited her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for helping her get her lose 40 pounds. ‘With [my wife’s] help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar,’ she revealed on The View, before classifying sugar as ‘an addictive drug.’

‘I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug. I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system,’ The Disney Channel star explained.

Raven has been candid about her weight loss journey over the past two years, with the star notably opening up in May 2021 that she was 28 ‘pounds down’ during an Instagram Live with Miranda.

Raven and Miranda got married in June 2020 after enjoying an ultra-private dating life. In 2017, the actress opened up about the fat-shaming she endured as a child actor.

‘I wish I was living now as a younger person,’ the actress told People.

‘I probably wouldn’t have so many mental issues.’

She recalled a moment in her youth when people would call her overweight without regard to her personal feelings.

‘[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. “I don’t know how she can dance being that big.” And I was like, “I still did it!’ she remembered.

‘I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It’s not about your size.’