Thursday, August 24, 2023 – American actress, Nia Long is asking a judge to grant her full custody of her 11-year-old son with her ex-husband, NBA coach Ime Udoka following his infidelity scandal.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the actress wants a Los Angeles County Court to order sole physical and legal custody of her child, Kez, to her and give Udoka visitation.

The legal case, filed by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, is a petition to “determine a parental relationship” since the former couple was never married. The ‘Friday’ actress is also asking all attorney fees for the case be paid by Udoka.

The breakup led to Udoka’s termination from the Boston Celtics for violating the franchise’s code of conduct for allegedly having an “intimate and conceptual relationship with a female member of the Celtic’s staff. At the time, Ime issued a statement apologizing to his family and team for “letting them down.”

Nia Long recently opened up about how Udoka’s affair was “devastating” for their son.

“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, she was forced to pull him out of school the day the story broke online.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she added.

She continued, “No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK, It’s very disappointing.”