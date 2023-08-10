Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Israeli-American actress, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied have reportedly gone their separate ways after 11 years of marriage following reports he had an affair with a younger woman.

Us Weekly claimed Monday August 7, that the couple have separated after they attempted to repair their relationship following claims Millepied had been unfaithful.

However, a source close to the actress told DailyMail that the reports of separation are just ‘rumours’ and ‘speculation’ and there has been no firm decision made.

‘After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,’ a source told Us Weekly. Millepied, 46, who has been married to Portman, 42, for 11 years, is said to have had an affair with a 25-year-old woman.

In June, Portman and Millepied’s marriage was the subject of an article in the French publication, Voici, which claimed the French dancer and choreographer had an affair with the younger woman – a climate activist named Camille Étienne. However, People reported that an insider claimed the alleged affair with Étienne was ‘short-lived’ and is now ‘over.’

She was seen wearing her wedding ring shortly after the infidelity news broke, but has been seen without the ring in recent outings. According to Page Six, Portman learned of her husband’s cheating in early March, and that the couple had separated last year but were able to work through their relationship problems.

After this alleged transgression, they had been taking steps to do what they could to save the marriage. A source previously confirmed to DailyMail.com that the couple were still together after the affair claims emerged.

‘He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,’ a source revealed to People.

‘Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.’

Portman, a native of Jerusalem, Israel, and Millepied, who’s from Bordeaux, France, share two children together: son Aleph,12, and daughter Amalia, six.

They met back in 2009 on the set of her psychological horror film Black Swan. The lovebirds got engaged in 2010 and were married in 2012 in Big Sur, California.