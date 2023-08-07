Monday, August 7, 2023 – Actress Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instastory to warn against canal Pastors.
The actress stated that canal pastors always give excuses of being human too before engaging in threesome.
Halima added that they are liars with no limit and she can never sit to listen to them.
