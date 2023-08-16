Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – American actress and businesswoman, Ashley Olsen has become a mother after secretly welcoming a baby boy with husband Louis Eisner.

According to TMZ, the actress-turned-designer, 37, who wed Eisner, 33, in December, gave birth to son Otto ‘a few months ago’ in New York. The pair tied the knot during a secret ceremony held at a private Bel-Air residence on December 28.

Sources claim that the wedding was a low-key affair ‘with 50 people or so total’ in attendance and it ‘went late’ into the night. Ashley’s twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and their younger sister, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, 33, may have been among the guests in attendance.

The couple has been romantically linked since late 2017 and were rumored to have gotten engaged at some point in 2019. Ashley and Louis are intensely private about their relationship and are rarely photographed together.

The pair made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together. Ashley sparked marriage rumors last Spring when she was spotted wearing a gold wedding band on her ring finger.

The former child star was first spotted with Louis while attending the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October of 2017.

Two years later, a report by RadarOnline claimed that the pair’s relationship had begun in early 2017 and they were ‘very much in love.’

It was also noted that they’d met through mutual high school pals in Los Angeles and had been friends for nearly five years before taking things to a romantic level.