Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – Actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, via her IG page showed off the souvenirs shared at her son, Moon’s birthday last month.
The mom of two got people talking about the expensive boxes filled with gift items in the souvenir bags.
Watch the video she shared below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>