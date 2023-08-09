Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Veteran actor, Pat Attah, has revealed that he was once in a sizzling relationship with his female colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, for 2 years.

In a recent interview, Attah who was popular in the 90s, said he wouldn’t lie that he had a serious affair with the screen goddess.

‘Ain’t going to lie. We had something serious and for some reason, we had to break up when we had to break up” When asked how long they were together, he said

‘I think about two years or almost two years”

Attah said it was not a secret as some people knew they were a couple at the time.

‘No it wasn’t like a secret something. We went places together. It wasn’t like we were having a fling. We were serious with each other.’

