Friday, August 18, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx has revealed he is ‘finally starting to feel like himself again’ after suffering a medical emergency that left him hospitalized for months.

Reflecting on his health scare, the 55-year-old Academy Award winner told his followers that his mysterious illness has ‘been an unexpected dark journey.’

Despite the challenges in his recovery, the father-of-two said he ‘can see the light’ and is ‘thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.’

He wrote:

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”