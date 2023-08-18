Friday, August 18, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx has revealed he is ‘finally starting to feel like himself again’ after suffering a medical emergency that left him hospitalized for months.

Reflecting on his health scare, the 55-year-old Academy Award winner told his followers that his mysterious illness has ‘been an unexpected dark journey.’

Despite the challenges in his recovery, the father-of-two said he ‘can see the light’ and is ‘thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.’

He wrote:

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSinger BRITNEY SPEARS hires KIM KARDASHIAN’s lawyer as estranged husband ‘threatens to go public with embarrassing revelations’ unless their prenup is changed
Next articleActress KEKE PALMER and boyfriend DARIUS JACKSON split after outfit-shaming drama at Usher’s concert

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply