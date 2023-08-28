Monday, August 28, 2023 – Bill Murray and Kelis have split after a two-month romance.

The 72-year-old American actor wasn’t the one to end it, according to The Sun.

A source informed the outlet that it was the 44-year-old Milkshake singer that ultimately decided to pull the plug.

However, the breakup was amicable, per the insider, who said, ‘Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course.’

They added, ‘They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways.’

According to the insider, ‘They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives,’ following their August split.

The romance reportedly started after the death of the Midnight Snacks’s singer’s second husband, Mike Mora — who tragically passed away from stomach cancer in March 2022.

The Caddyshack star was allegedly spotted joining Kelis on her recent summer tour, where the May/December romance began.

Per the same anonymous source, ‘Whatever brought them together, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly big age gap.’

The Charlie’s Angels star apparently grew close to the Trick Me singer after a ‘chance meeting’