Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has publicly defended Tik Tok sensation, Azziad Nassenya.

The 22-year old content creator has been on the receiving end from Kenyans on social media over her alleged relationships with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Azziad was also among personalities appointed to the Talenta Hela Council by the Sports Cabinet Secretary.

Others included media personalities Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, Carol Radull, Jimmy Gathu and musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee.

However, the committee’s appointment was later revoked after the appointments were challenged in court.

Azziad also came under fire recently after she had fellow content creator Brian Chira arrested and arraigned in court for allegedly defaming her.

Netizens castigated Azziad, accusing her of using her alleged boyfriend, Sports CS Namwamba, to have Chira arrested by DCI officers.

As the media storm rages on, Mutahi Ngunyi, who is former President Uhuru’s advisor, has defended Azziad, claiming that there are some people hell-bent on destroying her.

Taking to twitter, now X, Ngunyi wrote;

“Give this Azziad kid a break.

“We cannot be a nation that destroys our best because we do not measure up.

“And she has no obligation to validate her reality to anyone.

“What’s wrong with you people?”

Azziad stormed to the limelight during the Covid-19 era where her twerking videos went viral.

She currently has over 2.8 million followers on the popular video-sharing platform.

