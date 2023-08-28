Monday, August 28, 2023 – A young Kenyan single mother who has fallen in love with a man old enough to be her father has taken social media by storm.

She has been flaunting their love on Tiktok, despite facing a backlash from a section of Tiktokers because of their huge age gap.

In this latest video, she continued to flaunt her ‘mbaba’ and also showed off her waist-shaking skills.

She is very flexible and judging from her waist-shaking skills, the man is getting the value of his money.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSpain men’s striker BORJA IGLESIAS quits the national team in protest against FA chief LUIS RUBIALES refusing to resign
Next articleWest Ham confirm the signing of Ghanaian footballer MOHAMMED KUDUS in a £38m deal from Ajax

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply