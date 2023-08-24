Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A Kenyan lady dating a ‘mbaba’ is not afraid to parade their love on TikTok despite receiving endless trolls because of their huge age gap.

The single mother of two is not ashamed to show the world that she is in love with a man who is old enough to be her father.

In most cases, ladies who date ‘wababas’ hide them from the public for fear of being trolled but this lady is bold enough to show the man who pays her bills and funds her lifestyle.

She took a video of them relaxing in the house and attached a love song to the video.

She was busy pampering him as he spoke on the phone.

The video continued to spark reactions among Tiktok users but she seems not bothered with the criticism.

Watch the video.

