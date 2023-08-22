Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A middle-aged woman was filmed in a nightclub indulging in alcohol with a baby believed to be her son on her back.

As the night progressed, the little boy took to the stage to entertain revelers in the jam-packed club.

He brought the house down with his energetic moves.

The video has sparked reactions, with a section of social media users blaming the woman for poor parenting.

Others called for the arrest of the irresponsible woman and the owner of the entertainment joint for allowing the kid into the club. Watch the video and reactions.

