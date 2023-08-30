Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A Tiktoker recorded a video of a neighbour fighting with his wife after a domestic dispute.

His wife confronted him with a knife and chased him out of the house while threatening to stab him.

She made her threats real by stabbing him in the hand as they engaged in a fierce confrontation that almost turned deadly.

One of the neighbours was heard in the background warning that the violent couple may kill each other one day because of their frequent fights.

“Hawa watu si watauana siku moja,” the concerned neighbour said as he tried to stop the fight between them.

Watch the video.

