Sunday, August 20, 2023 – A man went to Jamia Mosque in Nairobi Central Business District disguised as a Muslim faithful but his mission was to steal.

He was captured on CCTV trying to steal a phone from one of the worshippers in the mosque.

In the footage, the suspected thief is seen looking around to check if there was someone who is observing him..

He wanted to steal a phone from a worshipper who was washing his feet in the mosque after prayers.

However, he was busted before he accomplished his mission.

He is seen in the CCTV footage obtained from the mosque running for his dear life after the worshipper raised the alarm, attracting the attention of other worshippers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.