Friday, August 4, 2023 – As the world grapples with the high cost of living, people are doing anything to survive – including coming up with ingenious ways to shoplift.

This man who seems to be an experienced shoplifter was caught red-handed by the security stealing several bottles of lotions.

He was smartly dressed to avoid raising eyebrows.

He stole 4 bottles of lotions and stuffed them in his clothes.

The security ordered him to demonstrate how he did it.

Watch the video.

