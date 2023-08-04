Friday, August 4, 2023 – As the world grapples with the high cost of living, people are doing anything to survive – including coming up with ingenious ways to shoplift.
This man who seems to be an experienced shoplifter was caught red-handed by the security stealing several bottles of lotions.
He was smartly dressed to avoid raising eyebrows.
He stole 4 bottles of lotions and stuffed them in his clothes.
The security ordered him to demonstrate how he did it.
Watch the video.
