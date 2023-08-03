Thursday, August 3, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, yesterday, released on police bail, a senior official of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) namely Jimna Kubia Maina who had been arrested after demanding a bribe of Ksh.50,000 in order to reconnect water supply to a residential building with 17 units in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

The suspect, a Supervisor at NAWASCO, had allegedly disconnected the water supply demanding that the complainant pays a fictitious water bill of Kes. 100,000 arising from a faulty meter.

On Monday, the suspect summoned the complainant to his office in Pangani where he threatened to increase the alleged ”pending water bill” to Kes. 240,000 if the Kes. 50,000 bribe was not paid.

It is then that the complainant reported the matter to EACC for assistance.

The suspect was arrested on the same day at Kariobangi South where he had gone to meet the complainant to collect the bribe amount.

He faces charges under the Bribery Act, of 2016.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.