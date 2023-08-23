Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Self-proclaimed Ugandan prophet Samuel Kakande has introduced an innovative method of preying on members of his congregation.

In a trending video, the clergyman is seen tossing oranges toward his brainwashed followers as a symbol of making them bear fruits.

One of the congregation members was overcome by emotions and spun out of control soon as he caught an orange thrown at him.

Prophet Kakande claims the oranges are anointed and can solve different problems, besides making his congregation bear fruits.

The controversial prophet has a huge following and at the same time, he has been under public scrutiny for accusations of a number of things including faking testimonies, land grabbing, conning his followers, and using witchcraft.

His latest trending video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling him out for taking advantage of his congregation.

Watch the viral video below.

