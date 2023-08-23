Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A rogue conductor employed by Kenya Mpya bus company is on the spot after he was filmed harassing a woman and threatening to beat her up in the presence of her school-going child.

She confronted the conductor after the bus failed to reach its destination.

In the video, the conductor is seen charging towards the woman and threatening her.

“Nitakupiga mimi” he threatens her.

The woman’s son had to intervene to rescue her from the rogue conductor.

This is not the first time Kenya Mpya conductors have been accused of harassing passengers.

They operate with a lot of impunity.

Some even throw passengers off moving buses.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST