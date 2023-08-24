Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A plus-size lady was filmed pulling a surprise marriage proposal on her lover at Shoprite Mall, leaving shoppers stunned.

She went down on one knee with a ring in hand and asked the man to marry her inside the busy mall.

The man immediately shed tears as he saw the lady go down on one knee before him with a ring in her hand.

On-lookers took out their phones to record the moment while screams of ‘say yes’ could be heard in the background.

Without hesitation, the man stretched out his hand to receive the ring and accepted the marriage proposal, amid cheers from people.

The two then left the scene all smiles.

Watch the video.

