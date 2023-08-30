Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A lady identified as Margaret Wangui has been exposed as a notorious thief after she drugged and robbed a photographer.

The suspect called the photographer claiming that she wanted video coverage services for a birthday party.

She directed him to an apartment in the Ngoigwa area, Thika where she claimed her family lives.

After arriving at the apartment, the victim met another lady who was in the company of the suspect and was offered tea.

Margaret told him that she was waiting for her husband to come to the apartment so that they could proceed to the venue of the birthday party.

He continued drinking tea and after taking two sips, he started feeling dizzy and fell unconscious.

When he regained consciousness, he saw her moving out with his bag.

The other lady also left.

Caretakers came to his rescue and informed him that Margaret and her accomplice had hired the Airbnb apartment for two days.

He was rushed to the hospital and reported the matter to the police.

Margaret stole his bag which contained a camera, phone, and other items.

See hires Airbnb apartments to carry out criminal activities.

See her photos below.

