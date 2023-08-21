Monday, August 21, 2023 – It is now emerging that Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has two kids from a past relationship that she shields from the public limelight.

Although Diana is fond of flaunting the kids she sired with Bahati, she never shares photos of her two kids from a previous relationship.

The Mama hitmaker married her when she was already a single mother of two.

Hawk-eyed Netizens unearthed a photo of the two kids that she never flaunts on social media.

She had posted them on her Instagram account many years ago before she met Bahati.

Back then, she was a struggling commercial model.

She had even shared a photo of her baby daddy.

The post read, “Nothing can beat the love I have for my family,”.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.