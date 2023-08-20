Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Undercover cops have shot dead a suspected thug who has been unleashing terror on city residents in Nairobi CBD and its environs.

The slain thug identified as Karis had been mugging city residents around Koja and the Commercial area while armed with a pistol.

He was released from prison last week but instead of reforming, he continued with his criminal activities.

He was cornered by undercover cops while on a robbery mission and shot dead.

A pistol and stolen phones were recovered from him.

