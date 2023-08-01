Wednesday, August 1, 2023 – Detectives have arrested two ladies believed to have drugged a man in Kisii, leading to his death.

The two – aged between 20 and 30 – were picked in Kasarani in Nairobi.

According to Nyanchwa OCPD Anthony Keter, detectives have been trailing the suspects for days since the incident happened.

The deceased, Francis Kariuki, met the suspected mchele ladies at an entertainment joint in Kisii.

After partying, they left the club and went to his house for a night of fun.

They are suspected to have drugged him by lacing his drink with a stupefying substance.

“We suspect a drug overdose from the suspects killed him and they will be arraigned for murder,” Keter said.

Kariuki was found lying unconscious in his house by a friend.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The friend reported the incident to the police sparking investigations that led to the suspects’ arrests over the weekend.

Among the items recovered from suspects were assortments of electronic gadgets belonging to the deceased.

The items include a laptop, phone, and computer flash disk, all said to be belonging to the deceased.

Below is a photo of the suspected mchele ladies.

