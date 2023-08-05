Saturday, August 5, 2023 – A young man from Seme is admitted in hospital after his 24-year-old wife poured acid on his face.

The victim, Julius Obat, was sleeping when his ruthless wife, Nazra Shantel, did the heinous act.

She reportedly found a message from another woman in her husband’s phone, prompting her to pour acid on his face.

She is currently being detained at Seme police station as her husband receives treatment.

