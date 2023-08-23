Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A city resident escaped death by a whisker after he was accosted by two thugs armed with knives along the South bypass at around 7pm.

The victim was jogging when the thugs struck and caught him off guard.

One of the thugs hit him with a plank from the back.

He fought back but they overpowered him and stole his phones.

He escaped with minor injuries and after reporting the incident to the police, he did not get any help.

He tracked his stolen phones to Kibra slums.

Read his Twitter post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST