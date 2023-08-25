Friday, August 25, 2023 – A heartbroken mzungu lady has taken to social media to air her woes after her best friend wrecked her marriage.

She got married in a colourful white wedding that was attended by friends and family.

Her best friend, who has wrecked her marriage, was her best maid during the wedding.

She trusted her without knowing that she had an evil plan to destroy her marriage.

She narrated how she would spend time together with her friend and even tag along with her husband, not knowing that she was a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

She is now suspecting that they slept together on her wedding night.

Read her trending post.

