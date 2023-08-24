Thursday, August 24, 2023 – A Kenyan single mother is looking for her baby daddy who vanished and left her to take care of their son single-handedly.

They met on Facebook and after spending time together, she fell pregnant.

The man was excited after she informed him of the pregnancy.

However, she started taking her around in circles whenever she asked for help and eventually cut communication, leaving her high and dry.

She has since been taking care of their son single-handedly.

The boy is now 5 years old.

She understands that her baby daddy relocated to Uganda.

She shared his photo on social media, hoping to reunite with him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.