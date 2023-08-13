Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter recounted how the government of President William Ruto unleashed brutality during Azimio protests, shooting him in the process.

Victor Oreme still contends moving around with a bullet stuck inside his body.

He is among the Opposition’s supporters allegedly shot by police during the anti-government mass action protests.

He recalled that the round pierced through his right arm into his chest.

Oreme said medics who attended to him concluded removing the round would be a risky task, counseling him to learn how to live with it for the rest of his life.

“Recently, we went for a check-up in Russia, and the doctors said they can’t do the operation that I just learn to survive with the bullet.

“But it is something that has happened, we have to continue with life,” he said.

“He spoke in Bondo, Siaya County, where Azimio luminaries held requiem for victims of police brutality.

“He thanked the Azimio leadership led by Raila Odinga for being in solidarity with those injured during the demonstrations and families whose loved ones died.

At the same function, the leaders castigated Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome over his recent remarks.

The police boss had asserted that the opposition rented bodies from morgues to claim they were killed by the police.

The Azimio leaders termed Koome’s sentiments as insensitive, hinting at starting the process to remove him from office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST